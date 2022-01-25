People line procession route to pay respects to Elk Grove Officer Lenehan

RESCUE, Calif. (KTXL) — Officer Tyler “Ty” Lenehan’s procession made its way through Elk Grove Tuesday with the support of his fellow brothers in blue and the people he swore to protect.

Two of those people were Elk Grove residents Judy and Alexis Magana, who know all too well what Lenehan’s family is going through.

“A couple years back, our cousin, Officer Natalie Corona, also passed of something of a similar situation,” Judy Magana said. The 22-year-old Davis police officer was shot and killed in 2019 as she was investigating a traffic accident.

Officer Lenehan died late last week after he was hit by a wrong-way driver on Highway 99 while on his way to work.

The suspected drunken driver behind the crash, 31-year-old Jermaine J. Walton, was arrested.

Knowing Lenehan’s family must be going through a difficult time, the Maganas said they felt it was important to give back.

“I don’t think we could’ve gotten through that situation if we wouldn’t have had the support of the community, so that’s why we’re here today,” Alexis Magana said.

Passing through Elk Grove, Lenehan reached his final resting place at the Green Valley Mortuary in Rescue.

The El Dorado County community was also touched by Lenehan’s life.

“I saw people right on the corner by my house as I was driving here with flags, and I see all of the people gathered around here and it’s very touching,” said Rescue resident Sue Kocher.

Even though many of those in Rescue didn’t know him personally, they stood by for the Elk Grove officer’s end of watch.

“We support you. We love you. We thank you for everything you do for our community,” said Rescue resident Gina McNaughton.

Public viewings have been scheduled at Green Valley Mortuary for those who would like to pay their respects to Officer Lenehan. There will be a viewing Thursday, Jan. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and another Friday, Jan. 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A fund has been set up for the Lenehan family so the public can donate. Click or tap here to access it.