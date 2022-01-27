‘People loved him’: Public viewing for Elk Grove Officer Lenehan held in Rescue

RESCUE, Calif. (KTXL) — Family and friends of fallen Elk Grove Police Officer Tyler Lenehan showed up to pay their respects in Rescue on Thursday.

One by one, cars drove into the Green Valley Mortuary parking lot for the first of two public visitations.

“Tyler was just such a happy-go-lucky person. He worked at the grocery store, and he was like right there, Johnny on the spot. ‘Can I get you anything?’ You know? ‘Hi, Mrs. Wilberg.’ He was just always so sweet,” said Danna Wilberg, Lenehan’s childhood neighbor.

“We grew up on the same street as kids, and I just, it’s tragic. It’s very sad that he was taken too soon,” said Ashleigh Wilberg.

On Thursday night, the public visitation gave people a chance to say goodbye. Inside the chapel, a large photo stood behind an American flag draped over his casket, which was protected by an honor guard.

“People loved him, in every side of his life, whether it was work, family, friends, church,” said Liz Pino, who went to church with Lenehan. “It’s really shown how much people cared about him, and how they how highly they thought of him.”

Officer Lenehan will join over 800 veterans who are buried at Green Valley Mortuary, as well as a few other Lenehan family members.

Friends said his love for the community left a positive impact.

“The public doesn’t … seem to have lost a lot of respect for police. And I think the respect that the public has shown with Ty’s passing is indicative that people do appreciate police for the most part, and if anybody deserved that care from the community and support, it was Mr. Lenehan,” said Josh Pino.

Another public viewing will be held Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. A public funeral service will be held at Bayside Adventure Campus in Roseville on Feb. 1.