People search for relief from heat at lake, community centers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On the hottest day of the year, the seemingly endless sandy journey from the Beals Point parking lot to the water made Folsom Lake feel like a true oasis.

“We felt like we were in a desert,” said visitor Diana Ruiz.

In stretches, Mother Nature uses cloud cover to tease water seekers with temperatures slightly less intimidating.

“You see everybody as close to the edge as much as we can,” said visitor Cecilia Rome.

A bad snow pack last winter means the water itself isn’t great, but it’s better than nothing.

In North Sacramento, Sandra Owens couldn’t be more appreciative.

“It’s a blessing,” Owens told FOX40.

She says she’s six months pregnant and currently homeless, living in her car which has its own issues.

“Our engine blew up so we are staying in it, and there’s no air,” Owens said.

But for 30 minutes Saturday, that didn’t matter.

Owens and others got some temporary relief from the torturous sun at a city cooling center at the Hagginwood Community Center.