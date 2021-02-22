People seen hanging out of windows trying to escape deadly South Lake Tahoe apartment fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and six others had to be rescued Monday morning when a fire tore through an apartment in South Lake Tahoe.

Officials say South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at a Pine Boulevard apartment complex around 11:15 a.m.

When firefighters got to the complex, officials say people on the second floor were hanging out of windows trying to escape the flames.

Firefighters had to help six people get to safety while someone on the first floor was able to escape on their own.

However, officials say one person had to be rescued from the first floor and died after paramedics attempted CPR. His identity has not been released.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to one apartment but the three other units sustained heavy smoke damage.

The cause of the fire has not been reported.