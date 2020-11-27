People turn to online shopping for Black Friday as few line up in person

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There isn’t much fanfare this year to be first in line for early Black Friday shopping as the parking lot at Arden Fair Mall sits empty.

“It’s too crowded and too dangerous,” said Sam Sysay.

Sysay says he will be shopping online because of COVID-19.

For most, the decision to shop early was already made by the state as most Californians are under curfew orders.

But some are hoping to be the first ones in when some stores do open.

“It was kind of a last-minute plan,” said Immanual Carney.

Carney and two others are hoping to get their hands on the elusive new Playstation 5.

“There’s only two in every Game Stop. That is why we are out here,” said Jordan Tillis. “We are just out here to get our copy.”

They say it has been at least six years since the last Playstation was released.

“Earlier today, I went by every single Game Stop in Elk Grove. They were all gone and everything,” said Marcellus Jones. “At this point, we are at a desperation.”

“The past couple of weeks, we have been trying and it has not been working out,” Tillis said.

There were some more people waiting in their cars also trying to get the new console.

“With these consoles, they are super hard to find,” said Julian Tack.

Those waiting say they understand there is a pandemic and plan to follow the proper guidelines.

Most of the stores around the region will not be opening until or after 5 a.m.