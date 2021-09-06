Person barricaded in West Sacramento after brief police chase

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Someone barricaded themselves inside a West Sacramento home Monday evening after evading police.

The West Sacramento Police Department said one of their officers tried to pull over a driver on West Capitol Avenue around 4 p.m.

Police said the driver led the officers on a short car chase instead of pulling over. During the chase, officers said they lost sight of the driver but quickly found the drivers car parked and abandoned on Elliot Street near Kegle Drive.

A witness told police someone entered their home and told the witness to leave. The witness gave police a description of the intruder and police say it matched the driver’s description.

Officers said they have made a perimeter around the home and deployed a drone team.

Police said they believe no other people are inside the home with the driver.

No additional information was released about the driver or the witness.

This story is developing.