Person detained after I-80 road rage incident in Davis

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies said Thursday morning they detained a person involved in a suspected road rage incident, a crash on Interstate 80 and a subsequent manhunt in the Davis area.

According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on westbound I-80, near the Mace Boulevard offramp.

The shoulder at the Mace Boulevard exit was blocked as result.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said its K-9 unit joined California Highway Patrol officers in the search for the person behind the incident.

The CHP is the lead investigator in the incident.

Drivers heading west on I-80 should still expect delays between the County Road 32A and Olive Drive exits.

No other information was provided by the sheriff’s office.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

