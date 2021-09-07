Person found dead floating in Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A male body was found face down in South Lake Tahoe Monday evening.

The body was seen face down in the water about 50 feet from the Lake Tahoe shoreline by someone passing by, according to city officials.

South Lake Tahoe police officers retrieved the body, but they have yet to identify the person or determine the cause of death.

City officials said the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation but they say the body found is unrelated to the Calder Fire.

South Lake Tahoe’s 22,000 residents were allowed to return home this week following the lifting of mandatory evacuation orders imposed during the fire.

This story is developing.