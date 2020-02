SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly house fire in Shingle Springs.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, deputies were called to a home on Hillwood Drive.

The fire was extinguished and did not pose a threat to the surrounding area, officials said. It was not immediately known how the fire started.

The identity of the person found inside the home was not made publicly available.

