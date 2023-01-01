(KTXL) — One person was found dead inside a submerged vehicle around 10:30 Sunday morning, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department.

According to the fire department, the person was found in the area of Dillard Road east of Highway 99.

The fire department said that rescues are ongoing, and crews are continuing to find stranded individuals. Crews are also seeing people continuing to drive across flooded areas which is causing new rescues.

The fire department is stressing not to drive across any flooded roadways.