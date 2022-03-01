STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — A male has life-threatening injuries after a vehicle was shot at on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 1:15 p.m., officials said deputies were dispatched to the area of Hatch Road and Crows Landing Road in South Modesto after they received a report of a vehicle in a nearby canal.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they located the car on Hatch Road near Cascade Avenue with one person in the vehicle. Deputies said the car’s occupant was a Hispanic male, who was pulled out of the vehicle as medics arrived.

The person was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said. They have not been identified.

Hatch Road between Dallas Street and Crystal Avenue will be closed for several hours, officials said. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, the public can contact the lead detective at 209-595-8686.