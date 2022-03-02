SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A person was hit and killed Tuesday night on Highway 99 in South Sacramento.

The California Highway Patrol reported the deadly crash on the southbound side of the roadway just before 10 p.m.

A person walking on the highway was struck at the Mack Road over-crossing, the CHP wrote.

CHP officials did not clarify how many vehicles were involved in the crash or what led up to it.

All southbound lanes were blocked as officers investigated the crash. The highway was fully reopened more than two hours later.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.