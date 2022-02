SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting involving a shotgun left one person injured in downtown Sacramento Saturday night.

Sacramento police officers said they responded to reports of a shooting near 3rd and X streets at 6:27 p.m.

Police said that someone was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they investigated the shooting and generated a crime report.

No additional information was released about the shooter nor the victim.