Person suffers critical injuries while trapped between excavator, apartment building

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A person was critically injured Wednesday afternoon after being trapped between an excavator and a building on Elkhorn Boulevard.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District officials posted on social media at 12:41 p.m. that Battalion 5 Special Rescue crews found someone trapped between a Caterpillar mini-excavator and an apartment building near Walerga Road.

Metro Fire officials said the person was “extricated” and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No information was released on how the person became trapped. Their identity also hasn’t been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.