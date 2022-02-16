Person suffers critical injuries while trapped between excavator, apartment building

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A person was critically injured Wednesday afternoon after being trapped between an excavator and a building on Elkhorn Boulevard.
Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District officials posted on social media at 12:41 p.m. that Battalion 5 Special Rescue crews found someone trapped between a Caterpillar mini-excavator and an apartment building near Walerga Road.
Metro Fire officials said the person was “extricated” and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
No information was released on how the person became trapped. Their identity also hasn’t been reported.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.