Person suffers critical injuries while trapped between excavator, apartment building

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Person hospitalized after being trapped between an excavator and a building

Photos courtesy of the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A person was critically injured Wednesday afternoon after being trapped between an excavator and a building on Elkhorn Boulevard.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District officials posted on social media at 12:41 p.m. that Battalion 5 Special Rescue crews found someone trapped between a Caterpillar mini-excavator and an apartment building near Walerga Road.

Metro Fire officials said the person was “extricated” and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No information was released on how the person became trapped. Their identity also hasn’t been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

Latest News

More News