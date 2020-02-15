Pete Buttigieg holds town hall at Cesar Chavez Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Pete Buttigieg held a town hall Friday in downtown Sacramento.

Hundreds of Northern Californians filled up Cesar Chavez Park Friday afternoon. Some had waited since 11 a.m. to get a glimpse of the Democratic presidential candidate.

In his second visit to the Sacramento area in the past six months, Buttigieg delivered his message of needed change in the nation’s capital.

“Our country would be well-served if we could get Washington to run a little more like our best run cities and towns instead of the other way around,” Buttigieg told the crowd.

Halfway through his speech Friday night, Buttigieg brought West Sacramento mayor and good friend Chris Cabaldon on stage. Cabaldon read off questions pre-selected from the crowd, including how the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor would attract black voters.

“The only way to win the African American vote is to deserve it. So, it starts by reaching out and asking for support,” Buttigieg said. “Sometimes they talk about the black vote like it’s some guy. Let’s respect that this is not any monolithic community. There a lot of different experiences that make up the black experience in America.”

Buttigieg also spoke against a border wall and a desire to keep foreign governments out of the election process.

Some of those FOX40 spoke with after the rally said they enjoyed the chance to hear from the candidate in an unfiltered fashion.

“To where it was like, man, this kind of reminds me of Barack Obama,” said supporter Mohamed Cisse.

While many in the crowd knew already who they were going to vote for, others said they were still undecided and wanted to take the opportunity to hear Buttigieg speak to decide whether he was the candidate for them.

Buttigieg went to Turlock after the town hall. The candidate is ping-ponging along the West Coast with Nevada's primary up next.

Ashley Zavala contributed to this report.