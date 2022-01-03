PG&E: 25K still without power Monday after late-December storms

(KTXL) — Some Pacific Gas and Electric customers have been without power for over a week after a series of snowstorms left behind broken power poles and downed lines.

PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland said as of Monday morning, roughly 25,000 customers still did not have power. Most of those still in the dark are located in Placer, Nevada and El Dorado counties, McFarland said.

Prior to the weekend, PG&E gave some areas, like Pollock Pines, an initial estimate of Jan. 10 for when power could come back on but said all estimates “are likely to change.”

The late-December snowstorms that slammed Northern California and shattered records also caused widespread damage. The utility said the weather caused damage to about 1,700 locations, including 700 locations in Nevada County and 300 in El Dorado County.

The Alta Sierra neighborhood was one of the harder-hit areas.

“These power lines have been down for almost a week, they still haven’t cleared them or gotten them out of the way,” explained Nevada County resident Kalah Masnaghetti.

Many residents have had to rely on generators, especially as temperatures plummeted over the weekend. The National Weather Service recorded a low of minus 10 for South Lake Tahoe on the first day of 2022.

“I brought a heater over yesterday, fired up the generator and ran it all night,” Nevada County resident David Steele told FOX40 on Sunday. “Six gallons of gas and with the price of gas, that heater didn’t do anything, so that money is out the window. Every day it’s a loss of money.”

In Colfax, some residents have been without electricity since the River Fire plowed through the city back in mid-August.

Thousands of customers had their power restored over the weekend, McFarland said, but another storm is in the forecast. This winter system may not drop a lot of snow in the mountains, but the NWS says it is expected to bring in strong winds through Tuesday morning, which could topple trees and lead to more outages.

Sierra counties, the American Red Cross and PG&E have opened warming shelters and community resource centers to help distribute to-go bags, with a blanket, battery charger, snacks and water. Customers in the affected counties who would like support can call PG&E at 1-800-477-3333 or visit the resource center page by clicking or tapping here.

For those impacted by the snowstorms, click or tap on your county to find more information on resources that are available.