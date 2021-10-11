PG&E begins power shutoffs in 20 counties amid high winds

(KTXL) – Pacific Gas and Electric Company began its planned power shutoffs Monday morning as dangerous winds impact the region.

The utility company confirmed Sunday it would conduct power shutoffs Monday and Tuesday.

The Valley will get the strongest winds today. Gusts have already exceeded 30 mph is Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/04mHUVHhvU — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) October 11, 2021

PG&E said portions of 20 counties and 25,000 customers will be affected by the shutoffs.

The energy shutoffs, branded by PG&E as public safety power shutoffs, are intended to prevent the start of wildfires during dangerous weather conditions.

The National Weather Service warned of fire weather conditions from Sunday to Tuesday, including gusty winds and dry weather.

PG&E will likely cut power to thousands of customers today due to very windy conditions. You can check if your home will be affected here: https://t.co/n8wreVYyAj pic.twitter.com/9xoEBmCtIj — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) October 11, 2021

Tap or click here to see a full list of potentially affected counties/communities.

PG&E provided the following timetable for the shutoffs:

4 a.m. Colusa, Glenn, Tehama, Butte, Plumas, Grindstone Rancheria, Mooretown Rancheria 5 a.m. Tehama, Yolo, Napa, Solano 5:30 * a.m. ** Yolo, Colusa, Contra Costa, Alameda, Stanislaus, San Benito, Kern, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, * Fresno, Cortina Rancheria 6 a.m. Yolo, Shasta, Tehama, Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Middletown * Rancheria 12 p.m. Kern 6 p.m. San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara