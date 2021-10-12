PG&E begins restoring power, warns of potential shutoffs late Wednesday

(KTXL) – Pacific Gas and Electric Company has begun restoring power in areas impacted by its planned Public Safety Power Shutoff on Monday and warned of potential shutoffs Wednesday.

Portions of 23 counties, which includes just over 24,600 customers and 1,800 medical baseline customers, were affected by the shutoffs.

Monday evening, PG&E said its meteorologists began clearing some areas, allowing power restorations to begin.

PG&E Begins Issuing Weather 'All Clear' in Some Locations Following Monday 10/11 PSPS – Company expects To Restore All Customers Affected by 10/11 PSPS Before Next PSPS Would Begin https://t.co/0fCmT5cf0Y pic.twitter.com/jax0D2tQ5U — PG&E for Sacramento and the Sierra Foothills (@PGE_SactoSierra) October 12, 2021

“PG&E is also monitoring weather forecasts that could bring high winds to parts of the company’s service area Wednesday night into Thursday morning,” the company said in a release.

The company said it’s monitoring they “are closely monitoring this potentially dry offshore wind event,” which could lead to more shutoffs late Wednesday evening.

The next potential shutoff would impact a smaller area than Monday’s shutoffs, according to PG&E’s 7 Day Public Safety Power Shutoff Potential forecast map.

The energy shutoffs are intended to prevent the start of wildfires during dangerous weather conditions.

The utility has also opened multiple Community Resource Centers where customers can charge their phones and access Wi-Fi. A list of centers can be found by clicking or tapping here.