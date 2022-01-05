PG&E continue repairs in Nevada County while some residents face 11th day without power

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Power crews in the foothills and Sierra continue the effort of restoring power to customers as some are on their 11th day without power after a winter storm that began during Christmas week.

Compared to last week in the Alta Sierra neighborhood, there were a lot more Pacific Gas and Electric crews out Wednesday clearing fallen trees and helping to restore power.

“Just have to keep moving forward,” said Alta Sierra homeowner Colten Gould. “I had about five or six trees go down in the backyard. One of them crushed my high school truck, the hot rod I drove to high school. It’s in bad shape, another one ripped my meter off my house.”

Gould’s home survived the storm, but just barely.

“The tree that fell in the backyard, if it fell 10 degrees different, it would have gone through our bedroom where she was sleeping. So, I’m really thankful for that,” Gould told FOX40.

While some homes in his neighborhood got their power back, Gould’s home will have to wait until next week when he gets his meter replaced.

PG&E announced a few hundred homes in Nevada, El Dorado and Placer counties should have their power restored by Wednesday night.

A few thousand more will have their power return over the next two days and then the most part of Nevada and Placer counties after Friday.

“Right now, we expect to have virtually all customers restored by January 11th with most of them much, much sooner,” said a PG&E spokesman.

Robbie Pellerino is on day nine without power but he’s looking at the bright spot of this situation: how his neighbors and everyone came together to help each other get to this point.

“It will come on when it comes on. In the meantime, you just do what you have to do,” Pellerino said. “We have great neighbors, that’s really key.”

Pellerino and Gould said they are thankful for the frontline crews helping to restore power.

“They are doing the best to remedy the situation,” Pellerino said.

PG&E said they found thousands of areas where equipment was damaged by the storms including more than 1,000 instances in Nevada County.

For Nevada County residents who are impacted by the storm, tap or click here for information on additional resources or dial 1-833-342-5211.