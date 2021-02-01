PG&E continues work restoring power in Calaveras County, outages may last until the weekend

ARNOLD, Calif. (KTXL) – As customers still remain without power almost one week following days of wind and rain, Pacific Gas and Electric crews are working to clean the damage.

But those outages could possibly last several more days.

“We do still have a large outage in Arnold impacting about 4,600 customers. We have 66 crews in the area, including crews that we brought in from Kern County and Marysville,” PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland told FOX40 in a phone call Monday.

McFarland said the utility is working around the clock to restore power to customers in Calaveras County.

“There’s just a lot of storm damage in the area. So the winds, the heavy rains, the snow all caused considerable damage to PG&E equipment and resources,” McFarland explained.

McFarland said further access issues stem from roads that are blocked by snow, debris and trees, making the restoration even more challenging.

Much of Arnold’s business district did have power Monday.

Steve Warner who manages the Dollar General said many dairy products were lost when the power was out last week but customers were able to get basic supplies.

They just want their power back.

“They’re not coming in upset but they’re just getting a little tired of it. ‘Do you have any lamps? Do you have any candles?'” Warner said. “Lots of chocolate. Lots of beers being sold. So, just they’re going a little stir crazy without their power, which I can understand.”

According to PG&E, power was restored to a few hundred customers on Monday. It may not be until Friday or Saturday for power to return to all customers in the Arnold area.