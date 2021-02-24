PG&E: Crews gear up for major wind event that may cause power outages

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials at the Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced Wednesday that crews are gearing up for what could be a damaging wind event.

“We see some strong winds coming into our service area, including in the Sacramento Valley, and we want to make sure that our customers are prepared,” said PG&E’s Megan McFarland.

“PG&E meteorologists look at where the winds might be the strongest and hit the hardest so that we can pre-stage crews and equipment and make sure we’re ready in case there are power outages so that we can get out there safely and quickly and make repairs,” she explained.

However, due to the recent rain, PG&E said it is not implementing any public safety power shutoffs.

“If there are electrical outages that happen, it would be due to these high winds,” McFarland explained

McFarland said the utility has been working on vegetation management around its lines, but earlier storms this winter may have weakened many branches.

“When this wind gets really high, branches can come into our lines,” she said.

Just in case the power does go out, customers should have their phones charged, with their flashlights and batteries ready, and they should be careful with fires and candles.

“Try not to use candles; use LED candles. You can also freeze water bottles in your freezer and then put them in your refrigerator if you do lose power so that your food doesn’t spoil,” McFarland advised.

For customers who do lose power, they are asked to contact PG&E so that it can work on restoring it right away.

“We know how frustrating it is; we know that it is a huge hassle, especially with so many people home. So, just know if you lose power, our crews will get out there as soon as it’s safe to do so. Make the area safe and get the power back on for customers,” McFarland said.

PG&E customers can report power outages in their area by clicking or tapping here.