PG&E crews work Monday to restore power to thousands

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Pacific Gas and Electric has sent its crews out to work on damaged equipment following a record-breaking storm.

Even as the region started to dry out Monday morning, outage numbers were still in the thousands, with the majority of power outages reported in the foothills and the Sierra. Upwards of 15,000 customers from Stockton to Twin Bridges were still in the dark.

Most customers could get their power turned back on later in the day.

A PG&E spokesperson said crews and equipment were at the ready in advance of the storm.

“One thing PG&E did in advance of the storm, we knew it was coming, so we pre-staged a lot of that equipment that’s often damaged during the storms at our yards,” said PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland. “So that as soon as the weather cleared, we had all that equipment ready to go so we could get power back on for the customers.”

Whether they were part of PG&E’s preemptive shutoffs or impacted by wildfires, this was hardly the first time many of these communities have been impacted by power outages this year.

“We live and work in these communities and we know it’s hard,” McFarland told FOX40. “During a Public Safety Power Shutoff, that’s when we have to shut down the power for safety, and during a storm, this is Mother Nature coming in and kind of wreaking havoc and there can be storm-related damages. But just know that our crews work around the clock when there are outages to get the power back on for customers.”