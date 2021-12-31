PG&E crews work round the clock to restore power to Sierra communities

(KTXL) – With snowshoes on and shovels in hand, Pacific Gas and Electric workers have been in these conditions for days now, in response to multiple ongoing power outages that left tens of thousands of the utility company’s Sierra region customers in the dark since Monday.

“We understand this is creating a very difficult situation for many of our customers,” said PG&E chief operating officer Adam Wright.

Friday afternoon, PG&E leaders directly addressed customers who’ve been without power since the beginning of the week.

“Thank you for your patience and your perseverance as well,” Wright said.

Patience and perseverance are two things Wright said are especially appreciated given the challenging conditions workers trying to restore power have faced in the field, dealing with snow-covered roads, fallen trees and downed power lines.

The utility company said 2,700 employees are working non-stop to get the lights back, but these conditions have made it difficult to assess and restore power in a quick manner.

“The damage is extensive. There are very large 50, 60, 70-year-old oak trees literally split in two,” Wright explained. “So there is heavy tree destruction. Some spans that we saw yesterday from the helicopter that show six or seven very large trees across an entire span of our system.”

Caltrans is working with PG&E to clear the roads.

“We are always working with PG&E to gain them access,” said Caltrans District 3 deputy director Patrick D. Bishop.

PG&E expects just 30% of its impacted northern Sierra customers will see full restoration by Jan. 5, but officials hope to have all power restored for customers in the southern Sierra region and Mendocino and Humboldt counties by Wednesday.

More than 1,000 customers in the greater Placerville area are expected to have power restored over the next 24 hours and another 1,300 customers in the greater Colfax and Gold Run areas over the next 72 hours.

“Our teams are on the job 24/7 and we will not stop until power is restored,” Wright said.

The utility company has set up community resrouce and warming centers throughout the impacted areas. For more information, click or tap here.