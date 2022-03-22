SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Tuesday night is Pacific Gas and Electric Company customers’ last chance to weigh in on the utility’s latest rate increase proposal.

The final public hearing on PG&E’s higher rates began at 6 p.m.

PG&E’s proposal for infrastructure improvement and other fire safety measures includes a significant rate increase, starting with an 18% hike in 2023, which translates into an extra $31.41 a month for the average customer.

“The answer has always been no, no, no, no,” said Jessica Tovar, a staff organizer for the Local Clean Energy Alliance during the first of two California Public Utilities Commission hearings Tuesday.

Community members, including elected officials, were very vocal in their anger about the proposed increases.

“I’m an Oakland resident and a rate payer and it’s unconscionable that PG&E is asking for a rate increase,” said Margie Lewis.

By 2026 the increase would be $58.89 dollars more a month.

Mark Tony is the executive director of TURN which advocates for energy reform.

“Already this year, 2022, PG&E customers have had almost a 20% increase in their monthly bills,” Tony explained.

Tony is pushing people to continue to send a message to the public utilities commission.

“It’s too much to pay an additional $200, $300 a year or more for basic electricity and gas,” Tony said.

PG&E sent FOX40 the following statement in response to concerns about the higher pricing:

While PG&E takes a number of steps to mitigate gas and electric price increases on our customers, we understand that any increase in our customers’ energy bills can be challenging, particularly during the ongoing economic impacts of the pandemic and current inflationary costs. We’re here to help our customers manage their energy use and costs… Pacific Gas and Electric Company

Ultimately it is up to the public utilities commission to approve the rate increase proposal.