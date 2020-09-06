PG&E gives 17 counties 2-day notice about possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs

(KTXL) — PG&E preemptively warned 17 counties Saturday that they may be impacted by Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

According to PG&E, a PSPS may occur Monday evening and Tuesday as a forecasted offshore dry wind event coincides with the ongoing heat wave.

About 103,000 customers spread across 17 counties could be impacted: Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Sonoma, Tehama, Tuolumne and Yuba.

PG&E says PSPS events will be “smaller in size, shorter in length and smarter for customers” than the ones in 2019.

