PG&E now says fewer customers, counties could experience power shutoffs Thursday

(KTXL) – Pacific Gas & Electric Company said beginning Thursday, roughly 16,000 customers across 12 counties could experience power outages as part of their planned Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

PG&E made the announcement following Monday’s shutoff, which affected portions of 23 counties and a total of just over 24,600 customers and 1,800 medical baseline customers.

The updated numbers for this week’s second potential shutoff are significantly lower than PG&E’s initial projections, which included roughly 29,000 customers across 19 counties.

“This potential PSPS event does appear to be weaker than the October 11 event but will still result in critical fire weather conditions across the northern Sierra, western Sacramento Valley and portions of the elevated Bay Area as well as portions of the far South,” PG&E wrote in Wednesday’s release.

The company began notifying customers of the potential PSPS by phone, text and e-mail Wednesday.

The counties that could be impacted include:

Butte County: 938 customers, 83 Medical Baseline customers

Colusa County: 553 customers, 38 Medical Baseline customers

Glenn County: 376 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers

Kern County: 655 customers, 34 Medical Baseline customers

Lake County: 1,696 customers, 112 Medical Baseline customers

Napa County: 3,317 customers, 150 Medical Baseline customers

Plumas County: 409 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers

Shasta County: 4,768 customers, 419 Medical Baseline customers

Solano County: 1,355 customers, 97 Medical Baseline customers

Sonoma County: 144 customers, 3 Medical Baseline customers

Tehama County: 1,228 customers, 126 Medical Baseline customers

Yolo County: 405 customers, 13 Medical Baseline customers

Around 60 total customers may be impacted in the tribal areas of Grindstone Rancheria, Mooretown Rancheria and Pitt River tribes.

Many of the affected counties will also have a Red Flag Warning in effect Thursday. The energy shutoffs are intended to prevent the start of wildfires during dangerous weather conditions.

The utility has also opened multiple Community Resource Centers where customers can charge their phones and access Wi-Fi. A list of centers can be found by clicking or tapping here.

To find out if your neighborhood may be affected, click or tap here.