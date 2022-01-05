PG&E: Power for some Sierra customers won’t be back on until next week

(KTXL) — Pacific Gas and Electric has given thousands of customers a new estimated restoration time of Tuesday, Jan. 11 after a record-shattering series of storms downed power lines and caused widespread damage in the Sierra.

By Wednesday morning, roughly 17,000 customers were still without power, PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland told FOX40. In Nevada County, 10,080 customers were still in the dark, as well as 4,070 in El Dorado County and 3,800 in Placer County. Some lost their power over a week ago.

Camptonville, a small Yuba County town, was given a restoration time of the night of Jan. 14. Yuba County officials said the majority of the town has been without power since Dec. 27. A resource center has opened up at Camptonville Elementary School, with charging stations and water.

PG&E's est. restoration for power in Camptonville: Jan. 14.

Keep an eye on outage map: https://t.co/kHnSa9rLaM

Concerned about elderly/disabled call HHS:(530) 749-6471

Camptonville Elem. has warming/charging center w/ water 9-3. Check in w/ office 1st.

Emergencies: call 911. pic.twitter.com/Xh4GIYkJ7E — Yuba County (@YubaCounty) January 4, 2022

McFarland said essentially all damage assessments in Sierra, Nevada, Placer and El Dorado counties, as well as a portion of Yuba County, are done. PG&E said it has called in outside reinforcements to help tackle the damage caused by the snowstorms, including from states like Oregon and New Mexico.

Many residents have had to rely on generators, especially as temperatures plummeted over the is past weekend. The National Weather Service recorded a low of minus 10 for South Lake Tahoe on the first day of 2022.

Colfax resident Mike Young told FOX40 Monday the care home he runs has been without power for a week. They’ve been getting by with a generator.

“We’re just going day by day and hoping PG&E gets around to us pretty soon,” Young said.

“Our generator won’t run washers and dryers. We’re kind of running out of clean clothes,” he continued. “But we’re pretty lucky.”

Some Colfax neighbors said they have been without electricity since the River Fire plowed through the city back in mid-August.

Scott Ishmael lost his home in the fire and has relied on a long-term generator for power to a trailer, which his family is temporarily calling home.

“We had the longest time without rain over the summer. Then we had the wettest weekend, 8 inches in 24 hours,” Ismael said. “And this is the most snowfall that they’ve ever seen in the last 24 years. And losing your house, you just smile. You just go, ‘Well, it can’t get any worse than this.'”

Sierra counties, the American Red Cross and PG&E have opened warming shelters and community resource centers to help distribute to-go bags, with a blanket, battery charger, snacks and water. Customers in the affected counties who would like support can call PG&E at 1-800-477-3333 or visit the resource center page by clicking or tapping here. They can also find winter weather resources on the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services site by clicking or tapping here.

For those impacted by the snowstorms, click or tap on your county to find more information on resources that are available.