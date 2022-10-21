NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — PG&E said public safety power shutoffs are likely starting Friday and continuing through Sunday in some Northern California counties as wind and dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires.

Some residents in parts of Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama and Yolo counties should be prepared to have their power turned off at some point this weekend, the company said.

According to the PG&E website’s “Public Safety Power Shutoff Forcast”, not every county is expected to experience power outages all three days.

The website also allows users to plug in their addresses to see if their area within the county could be affected.

PG&E said power is shut off to avoid igniting wildfires when strong winds blow debris such as tree branches into contact with power lines.