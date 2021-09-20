PG&E restores power to customers in multiple counties after monitoring weather

(KTXL) — High winds are causing concern about wildfires and that means electricity is being turned off for some Pacific Gas and Electric Company customers to eliminate the potential fire threat.

Winds were calm in Sacramento Monday, but in Solano County around 5 a.m., they were strong enough for PG&E to plan to unplug about 800 customers and another 1,200 in Napa County.

By 2 p.m., the affected customers in Solano County dropped to 97 and only eight customers were without power in Napa County. In Yolo County, 20 customers were without service.

Those in the Greater Sacramento region without power the longest were 67 customers in Colusa County who were still without power Monday afternoon.

“As the weather changes, our meteorologists are monitoring what’s going on and they were able to slowly descope it as the weather changes,” explained PG&E’s Megan McFarland.

Last week, PG&E was sued again by wildfire victims who claim they lost businesses and homes due to the company’s negligence with equipment and practices.

The latest lawsuit plaintiffs are from the Dixie Fire, which continues to burn in its 10th week of activity.

The utility has not yet given a time when the few customers still affected by their Public Safety Power Shutoff may be restored.

Click or tap here to view a map of upcoming PSPS outages.