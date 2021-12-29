PG&E: Roughly 56K Sierra customers still without power

(KTXL) — Pacific Gas and Electric said tens of thousands of its Sierra customers are still in the dark as crews struggle to get through the snow to damaged equipment.

PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland said as of Wednesday morning, roughly 56,000 customers in four counties were without power. They include:

Nevada County – 25,400

El Dorado County – 20,000

Placer County – 9,200

Sierra County – 650

Some residents, including those in Colfax and Grass Valley, lost power early Monday morning.

“I don’t think they realized how much snow they were actually going to get,” said Grass Valley resident Mary Powell, who lost power Monday around 2 a.m.

Along with the snow, downed trees have been making it difficult for PG&E crews to assess damage in those areas.

“Mainly the trees and the heavy snow, quantity of snow. We’re basically limited to either trucks with chains on or tract equipment to get out and about,” explained PG&E Sierra Division Field Operations Superintendent Mike Schutte.

One PG&E foreman told FOX40 he has never seen storm damage like this in his 12 years with the company.

McFarland said PG&E has been bringing in crews and equipment from other areas to help in the Sierra.

“We want customers to know that we are working around the clock to restore power. These storms have delivered an impressive amount of snow to the Sierra Division which makes our work more challenging,” she said.

Along with the loss of power, some communities are also without gas and fuel, Caltrans reported Wednesday.

Some communities have opened locations to residents who need to charge their phones and medical devices.

The Auburn Library in Placer County announced Tuesday it was extending its operating hours for residents without power. Located at 350 Nevada St., the library is staying open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

In Foresthill, crews are struggling to get through the snow and downed power lines to open the Veterans Memorial Hall on Harrison Street to residents as a charging center.

Those who need additional non-emergency services have been encouraged to call 211 rather than 911 because dispatch centers have been overwhelmed by storm-related calls.

“911 should only be used for life-and-death emergencies,” said Placer County officials.

Officials in both California and Nevada have been telling travelers to stay off Sierra roadways and keep them clear for emergency responders and utility workers. The office of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said he was planning to declare a state of emergency due to the heavy snow and dangerous travel conditions.