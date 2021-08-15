PG&E warns of power shutoff for parts of 16 counties on Tuesday

(KTXL) — PG&E warns parts of 16 counties may be affected by a power shutoff in order to avoid the possibility of igniting a fire.

According to PG&E, about 39,000 customers could have their power shut off Tuesday night.

The majority of customers — about 27,000 — are in Butte and Shasta counties, but residents of 14 other counties may also be affected, PG&E said.

Given this wind event and current conditions including extreme to exceptional drought and

extremely dry vegetation, PG&E has begun sending 48-hour advance notifications to customers

in targeted areas where PG&E may need to proactively turn power off for safety to reduce the

risk of wildfire from energized power lines. PG&E

Customers by county who could potentially be affected by this power shutoff:

Butte County: 13,841 customers, 1,366 Medical Baseline customers

100 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers Yuba County: 531 customers, 49 Medical Baseline customers