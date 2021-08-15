PG&E warns of power shutoff for parts of 16 counties on Tuesday

(KTXL) — PG&E warns parts of 16 counties may be affected by a power shutoff in order to avoid the possibility of igniting a fire.
According to PG&E, about 39,000 customers could have their power shut off Tuesday night.
The majority of customers — about 27,000 — are in Butte and Shasta counties, but residents of 14 other counties may also be affected, PG&E said.
Given this wind event and current conditions including extreme to exceptional drought andPG&E
extremely dry vegetation, PG&E has begun sending 48-hour advance notifications to customers
in targeted areas where PG&E may need to proactively turn power off for safety to reduce the
risk of wildfire from energized power lines.
Customers by county who could potentially be affected by this power shutoff:
- Butte County: 13,841 customers, 1,366 Medical Baseline customers
- Glenn County: 17 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers
- Humboldt County: 643 customers, 13 Medical Baseline customers
- Lake County: 2,727 customers, 184 Medical Baseline customers
- Lassen County: 65 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers
- Mendocino County: 239 customers, 15 Medical Baseline customers
- Napa County: 1,804 customers, 87 Medical Baseline customers
- Plumas County: 778 customers, 27 Medical Baseline customers
- Shasta County: 14,027 customers, 1,239 Medical Baseline customers
- Sierra County: 1,035 customers, 30 Medical Baseline customers
- Solano County: 71 customers, 3 Medical Baseline customers
- Sonoma County: 106 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer
- Tehama County: 2,856 customers, 219 Medical Baseline customers
- Trinity County: 426 customers, 21 Medical Baseline customers
- Yolo County: 100 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers
- Yuba County: 531 customers, 49 Medical Baseline customers