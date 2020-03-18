PG&E workers respond to weather-related outages in foothills

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Pacific Gas & Electric crews worked to restore power to thousands of customers Wednesday afternoon after wintery weather caused several outages.

Brandi Merlo, a spokeswoman for the utility, said nearly 18,000 customers were without power as of 2 p.m. Wednesday across El Dorado, Placer, Nevada, Sierra, Amador, Calaveras and Tuolumne counties.

.@PGE4Me crews are working hard to get the lights back on. Current numbers #Amador 2,073 #Calaveras 2,597 #ElDorado 8,066 #Nevada 2,005 #Placer 1,481 #Sierra 749 #Tuolumne 1,019 customers still out. 150+ crews working to restore as many customers as possible by end of day — Brandi Merlo (@PGE_Brandi) March 18, 2020

The National Weather Service said snow showers were expected to persist across the region, which would also complicate travel.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.