PG&E workers respond to weather-related outages in foothills

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Pacific Gas & Electric crews worked to restore power to thousands of customers Wednesday afternoon after wintery weather caused several outages.
Brandi Merlo, a spokeswoman for the utility, said nearly 18,000 customers were without power as of 2 p.m. Wednesday across El Dorado, Placer, Nevada, Sierra, Amador, Calaveras and Tuolumne counties.
The National Weather Service said snow showers were expected to persist across the region, which would also complicate travel.
