PG&E works with Red Cross, Sierra counties to provide relief amid power outages

GARDEN VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Snowy roadways and the remains of downed powerlines are the latest example of the recent winter storm’s sheer power in the area north of Placerville.

“This was the worst storm we’ve ever been in,” Kelsey resident John Ledo told FOX40 Saturday.

While some people are on day seven without power, Ledo is on day three.

“We ended up having the main line broken from the pole to the house, that was a neutral line causing a lot of power to come into the house. We are lucky it didn’t cause a fire,” Ledo explained.

Pacific Gas and Electric officials said the weather caused damage to 1,700 locations and their crews are working to restore power as fast as possible to the foothill and Sierra communities.

El Dorado County has 300 of the damaged locations and more than 9,000 homes are without power.

“We just got news that Garden Valley got restored, another area got restored, so hopefully we are back on as well,” Ledo said.

Nearby areas like Georgetown remained in the dark Saturday unless a generator was providing power.

Ledo said while PG&E crews work to restore power, it’s the help neighbors are providing each other that is helping get through the days without power.

“We are just very thankful for all the help we are getting from the community,” Ledo said.

Recently, counties in the Sierra, the Red Cross and PG&E have opened warming shelters and community resources centers, like the one in Garden Valley, to help distribute to-go bags with a blanket, battery charger, snacks and water.

The community resource center in Garden Valley opened 3 p.m. Saturday at Marshall Grange Hall located at 4940 Marshall Road before it closed at 7 p.m. It will open again Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The other community resource centers listed below will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

El Dorado County Pioneer Park – 6740 Fairplay Road in Somerset Pollock Pines Community Center – 2675 Sanders Drive in Pollock Pines Pleasant Valley Community Hall – 4765 Pleasant Valley Grange Road in Placerville

Nevada County Madelyn Helling Library – 980 Helling Way in Nevada City

Sierra County Downieville Community Hall – 327 Main Street in Downieville



To learn more about the community resource centers, tap or click here.

Ledo said he hopes the relief will only be needed temporarily and the power comes back on.

Customers in the affected counties who would like support can call PG&E at 1-800-477-3333.