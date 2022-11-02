MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing copper wire which led to power outages in both Yuba County and Nevada County, according to the Marysville Police Department.

According to police, around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Police arrived at the area of East 11th and Ramirez streets after receiving reports of two males dragging copper wire. However, once on the scene, officers could not find the subjects or wire after searching the area.

Around 10 a.m. the Marysville Police Department then received a call from Comcast stating that wires had been cut and stolen near the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Comcast said that a “large cable was cut and stolen at around 7 a.m.”

Police said that the stolen cable resulted in phone lines and internet being down across Yuba and Nevada counties. The damage will reportedly cost Comcast “an estimated $100,000 dollars due to the number of services that were out.”

Police then searched an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Ramirez Street where they found Javier Chacon, 26, in possession of the cut wire.

The investigation found that Chacon cut and stole the wire. Police said that the “motive appears to have been Chacon’s mistaken belief the wires he stole were made of copper.”

Police said that “Chacon was booked into the Yuba County Jail for felony vandalism, grand theft, and felony malicious injury to communication lines.”