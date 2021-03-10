Phone scam targeting Californians demands payment for warrant

Close up of woman’s hands with smartphone and unknown incoming phone call on it, fraud or scam schemes

(KTXL) – The Ripon Police Department says scammers are targeting California residents by posing as their officers and demanding payment for an outstanding warrant.

When they receive a call, Californians might see the police department’s phone number and hear someone identify themselves as a police officer.

But if that caller asks for payment for an outstanding warrant, Ripon police say the best response is to hang up.

According to police, there have been victims in several California cities.

Ripon police say those scammers are telling residents they have a warrant and if they want to resolve it, they should pay.

The police department says their officers would never ask for payment for a warrant or anything else over the phone.

They advise potential victims the best thing to do is hang up and not provide any information.