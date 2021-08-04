Phone scam targets Placer County residents by impersonating former sheriff’s lieutenant

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Officials with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office are warning of a phone scam targeting residents in the area.

Officials say residents receive a call from someone claiming to be a Lt. Scott, who retired from the force, asking for money.

One person was allegedly scammed out of $500.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind the public that they will never call residents asking for money, and urges everyone to be cautious when giving out personal information over the phone.