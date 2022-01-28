Photos: Crews battle large house fire in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews are at the scene of a large house fire in Placer County.

Friday afternoon, Cal Fire tweeted that the Placer County Fire Department was “assisting Placer Hills Fire with a residential structure fire.”

Cal Fire said the fire was burning off Swanson Lane, which is east of Interstate 80 and west of Capital Mountain Camp.

Photos taken at the scene show the collapsed second story of the large home fully engulfed in flames, with black smoke billowing above.

(Photo Courtesy: Placer County Fire Department)

(Photo Courtesy: Placer County Fire Department)

(Photo Courtesy: Placer County Fire Department)

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.