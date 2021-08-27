Photos: Driver escapes after SUV gets wedged between two trees along Highway 88

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – A driver on Highway 88 lost control of his SUV Friday morning and ended up wedged between two trees.

Around 3 a.m., a 62-year-old man was driving west on Highway 88 between the area of Carson Pass and Woods Lake Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said at one point the man lost control of his SUV and drove onto the dirt shoulder.

The SUV hit a boulder, causing it to flip and get stuck, nose down, between two large trees.

CHP officials said the driver managed to safely get out of his car with minor to moderate injuries.