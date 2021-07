The drought has had an immense impact on water levels at Lake Oroville.

One man has been documenting the situation since 2014, the last time California was leaning into similar conditions.

Getty Images photographer Justin Sullivan joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to talk about what he’s documented over the years.

In this before-and-after composite image **TOP IMAGE** OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 27: In an aerial view, water lines are visible on the steep banks of Lake Oroville on April 27, 2021 in Oroville, California. Four years after then California Gov. Jerry Brown signed an executive order to lift California’s drought emergency, the state has re-entered a drought emergency with water levels dropping in the state’s reservoirs. Water levels at Lake Oroville have dropped to 42 percent of its 3,537,577 acre foot capacity. **BOTTOM IMAGE** OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA – JULY 22: In an aerial view, low water levels are visible at Lake Oroville on July 22, 2021 in Oroville, California. As the extreme drought emergency continues in California, Lake Oroville’s water levels are continuing to drop to 28 percent of capacity. State water officials say that Lake Oroville’s Edward Hyatt Power Plant might be forced to shut down the hydroelectric plant as soon as August or September if water levels continue to drop. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In this before-and-after composite image **TOP IMAGE** OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 27: In an aerial view, a truck drives on the Enterprise Bridge over a section of Lake Oroville on April 27, 2021 in Oroville, California. Four years after then California Gov. Jerry Brown signed an executive order to lift California’s drought emergency, the state has re-entered a drought emergency with water levels dropping in the state’s reservoirs. Water levels at Lake Oroville have dropped to 42 percent of its 3,537,577 acre foot capacity. **BOTTOM IMAGE** OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA – JULY 22: In an aerial view, the Enterprise Bridge crosses over a section of Lake Oroville that was previously underwater on July 22, 2021 in Oroville, California. As the extreme drought emergency continues in California, Lake Oroville’s water levels are continuing to drop to 28 percent of capacity. State water officials say that Lake Oroville’s Edward Hyatt Powerplant might be forced to shut down the hydroelectric plant as soon as August or September if water levels continue to drop. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In this before-and-after composite image **TOP IMAGE** OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 27: In an aerial view, the Enterprise Bridge crosses over a section of Lake Oroville where water levels are low on April 27, 2021 in Oroville, California. Four years after then California Gov. Jerry Brown signed an executive order to lift the California’s drought emergency, the state has re-entered a drought emergency with water levels dropping in the state’s reservoirs. Water levels at Lake Oroville have dropped to 42 percent of its 3,537,577 acre foot capacity. **BOTTOM IMAGE** OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA – JULY 22: In an aerial view, low water levels are visible at Lake Oroville on July 22, 2021 in Oroville, California. As the extreme drought emergency continues in California, Lake Oroville’s water levels are continuing to drop to 28 percent of capacity. State water officials say that Lake Oroville’s Edward Hyatt Power Plant might be forced to shut down the hydroelectric plant as soon as August or September if water levels continue to drop. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OROVILLE, CA – APRIL 11: The Enterprise Bridge passes over a section of Lake Oroville on April 11, 2017 in Oroville, California. After record rainfall and snow in the mountains, much of California’s landscape has turned from brown to green and reservoirs across the state are near capacity. California Gov. Jerry Brown signed an executive order Friday to lift the State’s drought emergency in all but four counties. The drought emergency had been in place since 2014. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: In an aerial view, houseboats sit in the Bidwell Canyon Marina parking lot at Lake Oroville on June 01, 2021 in Oroville, California. As water levels continue to fall at Lake Oroville, officials are flagging houseboats that are anchored on the lake for removal to avoid being stuck or damaged. Lake Oroville is currently at 38 percent of normal capacity. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 16 percent of California is in exceptional drought, the most severe level of dryness. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: In an aerial view, houseboats sit in the Bidwell Canyon Marina parking lot at Lake Oroville on June 01, 2021 in Oroville, California. As water levels continue to fall at Lake Oroville, officials are flagging houseboats that are anchored on the lake for removal to avoid being stuck or damaged. Lake Oroville is currently at 38 percent of normal capacity. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 16 percent of California is in exceptional drought, the most severe level of dryness. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: In an aerial view, houseboats sit anchored at the Bidwell Canyon Marina on Lake Oroville on June 01, 2021 in Oroville, California. As water levels continue to fall at Lake Oroville, officials are flagging houseboats that are anchored on the lake for removal to avoid being stuck or damaged. Lake Oroville is currently at 38 percent of normal capacity. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 16% of California is in exceptional drought, the most severe level of dryness. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: In an aerial view, low water levels are visible at Lake Oroville on June 01, 2021 in Oroville, California. As the extreme drought takes hold in California, water levels at reservoirs are falling fast. Lake Oroville is currently at 38 percent of capacity. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 16 percent of California is in exceptional drought, the most severe level of dryness. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: In an aerial view, low water levels are visible at Lake Oroville on June 01, 2021 in Oroville, California. As the extreme drought takes hold in California, water levels at reservoirs are falling fast. Lake Oroville is currently at 38 percent of capacity. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 16 percent of California is in exceptional drought, the most severe level of dryness. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: In an aerial view, trees burned by a recent wildfire line the steep banks of Lake Oroville on June 01, 2021 in Oroville, California. As severe drought takes hold in California, firefighters are on high alert with risk of wildfire increasing. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 16 percent of California is in exceptional drought, the most severe level of dryness. Lake Oroville is currently at 38 percent of capacity. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: In an aerial view, burned trees line a hillside burned by a recent wildfire at Lake Oroville on June 01, 2021 in Oroville, California. As severe drought takes hold in California, firefighters are on high alert with risk of wildfire increasing. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 16 percent of California is in exceptional drought, the most severe level of dryness. Lake Oroville is currently at 38 percent of capacity. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: Low water levels are visible next to houseboats that sit anchored at the Bidwell Canyon Marina on Lake Oroville on June 01, 2021 in Oroville, California. As water levels continue to fall at Lake Oroville, officials are flagging houseboats that are anchored on the lake for removal to avoid being stuck or damaged. Lake Oroville is currently at 38 percent of normal capacity. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 16 percent of California is in exceptional drought, the most severe level of dryness. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: A concrete structure is visible in a section of Lake Oroville that is usually underwater on June 01, 2021 in Oroville, California. As the extreme drought takes hold in California, water levels at reservoirs are falling fast. Lake Oroville is currently at 38 percent of capacity. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 16 percent of California is in exceptional drought, the most severe level of dryness. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: Water lines are visible on the banks of Lake Oroville on June 01, 2021 in Oroville, California. As the extreme drought takes hold in California, water levels at reservoirs are falling fast. Lake Oroville is currently at 38 percent of capacity. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 16 percent of California is in exceptional drought, the most severe level of dryness. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)