Photos: Trees down, homes flooded after record-breaking storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Record-breaking rainfall toppled trees and flooded homes in Sacramento over the weekend.

The all-time one-day rainfall record for the Sacramento, set in 1880, was broken Sunday after 5.44 inches of rain was recorded in downtown Sacramento.

Sacramento fire officials said they helped rescue dozens of people from floodwaters, which poured into homes and left unhoused people trapped in waist-high water.

There is a slight chance that thunderstorms will follow Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with small hail, heavy downpours and lightning.

See the aftermath of Sunday’s record-breaking storm below:

A 100-year-old oak tree split at its root, falling onto a car and nearly missing a home in Fair Oaks. (Photo Courtesy: FOX40’s Bridgette Bjorlo)

