Pick up or pay up: Rocklin residents could face fines for not scooping their dog’s poop

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — It may be common sense for most dog owners to pick up after their pet during a walk. But for some in the city of Rocklin, it’s been a stinky mess trying to get people to clean up after their dogs.

There are dog cleaning stations scattered everywhere in Rocklin, but it wasn’t until just this week that the city made it illegal for people to not pick up after their dogs.

Roger Peterson has lived in Rocklin for the last 30 years and likes to walk around the Sunset Whitney Recreation Area.

But recently, there’s been a smelly problem.

“On Whitney, there’s a pile of dog poop that we stepped around that’s still there after two weeks,” Peterson told FOX40.

He’s even seen droppings on his own property.

“In my front yard where I have a sign that says, discourages dogs from relieving themselves,” he said. “Someone let their dog relieve themselves right next to the sign and I had to get rid of it the next morning.”

Fed up, Peterson took his grievances to the city council to ask them to implement an ordinance that would make the gross nuisance illegal.

“It’s unhealthy and it’s certainly not being a good Rocklin citizen,” Peterson said.

During this week’s city council meeting, the ordinance passed, allowing law and code enforcement to cite anyone caught leaving their dog’s mess behind.

A city spokesperson told FOX40 Rocklin officials hope the law can be a reminder for people to show courtesy and take responsibility for their pets.

“The purpose of this ordinance is to send a clear message of this is the standard for Rocklin, this is what is expected in our community,” said Rocklin Vice Mayor Bill Halldin.

But Peterson said he’s disappointed to see some of his neighbors don’t have the same common courtesy.

“Why on earth do we need an ordinance for that when it should be simple?” he questioned.

A city spokesperson said Rocklin police will fine people violating the ordinance and it could cost up to $100 for the first citation, and go up from there.

Peterson believes this will be enough to change people’s unsanitary behavior.

“Please just use some common sense and clean up after your dog,” he said.

The ordinance will go into effect next month.