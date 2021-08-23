Pickup driver, officers identified in deadly Galt crash

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — The identity of a driver killed in a head-on crash with two Galt police officers Sunday morning has been released, as well as the names of the injured officers.

Manjot Singh Thind, 25, died after his pickup truck crossed the center barrier on Highway 99 and struck a Galt Police Department patrol vehicle, injuring the officers, as well as two passengers in the truck. His name was released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office Monday afternoon.

Officers Harminder Grewal and Kapri Herrera were driving northbound on Highway 99 to assist with the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County when the truck crashed into them, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Thind died at the scene, the CHP said.

Both officers and the injured truck passengers were transported to local hospitals. As of Monday, Grewal remained in critical condition and Herrera was in critical but stable condition.

The names of the injured truck passengers have not been released.

The Galt Police Department posted the injured officers’ photos on Facebook and thanked the community’s positive support.

This story is developing.