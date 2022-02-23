Pickup truck slams into East Sacramento antique store

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to say the driver had left the scene.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers responded to an antique store in East Sacramento after a pickup truck slammed into the building.

Early Wednesday morning around 5, the truck crashed into a store between 57th Street and Elvas Avenue.

Officials have not reported the extent of the damage caused to the building, but images from the scene show the truck entirely inside the antique store.

According to the owner of the store, the driver was gone by the time officers got to the scene.

What caused the crash has not been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.