LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pilot died Thursday when their plane crashed on the shore of Clear Lake in Lake County.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash at 1 p.m., saying the plane was found along the shoreline in south Lakeport, near Konocti Vista Casino Resort.

Emergency responders pronounced the pilot dead at the scene of the crash.

What caused the crash has not been reported.

The identity of the pilot will be released once next of kin is reached, the sheriff’s office said.