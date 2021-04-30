Pilot hospitalized after ultralight plane crash lands at Plumas County airport

BECKWOURTH, Calif. (KTXL) — A person piloting an ultralight aircraft was injured when they crashed Friday morning at a Plumas County airport.

Around 10:35 a.m., the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report about a crash at Nervino Airport in Beckwourth.

The pilot of an ultralight aircraft lost control and crash-landed on the runway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Emergency responders had to extricate the pilot and they were taken to a hospital with moderate to severe injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.