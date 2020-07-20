Pilot, passengers escape Calaveras County helicopter crash with minor injuries

SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were said to have minor injuries Monday after the helicopter they were in crashed and caught fire in Calaveras County.

According to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Sergeant Greg Stark, the helicopter was contracted by PG&E. The craft was destroyed by the fire after it went down near the community of San Andreas, Stark said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash.

PG&E released the following statement Monday:

PG&E’s most important responsibility is the safety of our customers, employees and contractors. Today (July 20), around 10 a.m. a contract helicopter flying on behalf of PG&E conducted an emergency landing near San Andreas in Calaveras County. The pilot and two PG&E electric troublemen were able to exit the helicopter before it caught on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished and the three were transported to a local hospital. PG&E is working closely with first responders to ensure the safety of the area. As in any event like this involving an aircraft incident, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have been notified. We will share more details once available. PG&E

This is a developing story.

Three people were said to have minor injuries Monday after the helicopter they were in crashed and caught fire in Calaveras County. (Photo Courtesy: Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office)

