Pilot walks away after crashing small plane in San Joaquin County field

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The pilot of a small airplane was able to walk away after crashing Tuesday in a field near Lodi.

Just after 6 p.m., a small Cessna plane crashed in the area of Peltier and Dustin roads, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says investigators learned the pilot, a 50-year-old man, had taken off around 2 p.m. and began experiencing engine problems just before 6 p.m.

He tried to perform an emergency landing but crashed.

Emergency responders took the pilot, who had minor scratches, to an area hospital to be evaluated.