AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As the fight against the Electra Fire continues, CAL FIRE said they would not be able to get this ahead of the fire if it were not for all the help they got from the air.

Pilots working on the Electra Fire said that their goal is to put out the flames as quickly and safely as possible.

“This is an ex-military CH47D helicopter, the chinook,” Roger Capps, a Command Pilot, said.

For the past seven years, Roger Capps has been a command pilot, and this week he has been helping fight the Electra Fire from the air. Contracted from Oregon, Capps has been in charge of a helicopter that can hold 2,800 gallons of water.

“The pump, we can pump 50 gallons a second. It takes us less than a minute to fill that tank,” Capps said.

While each fire is different, Capps said that a big part of being up in the air is finding the nearest water source. For the Electra Fire, the nearest water source is Lake Tabeaud.

“Wherever the fire is, we try to get the closest water source. That way, we can make quicker turns and deliver more water onto the fire,” said Capps.

The Westover Amador County Airport is where aircraft, like helicopters and chinooks, gather to help be part of the firefight.

“Our job is to be on call for any injuries or any incidents that occur within the overall fire incident,” Bryce Mitchell, a Metro Fire Pilot said.

For Metro Fire Pilot Bryce Mitchell, the goal is a little different during the Electra Fire as he is here to support the crews.

“Provide rescue standby for the other crews and men and women that are working the line on this fire,” Mitchell said.

All of this is important for CAL FIRE as they need all the help they can get when fires grow quickly overnight.

“We’ve got about 15 rotary-wing aircraft, and that ranges from large chinooks, that can carry multiple thousands of gallons of water, all the way down to a type-3 helicopter that’s used for recon missions,” John Duvoisin, an apparatus engineer for CAL FIRE said.

Even though the fight from the air is a major part of putting out the flames, CAL FIRE said it would not be possible without the crew on the ground.

“You can’t have one without the other,” Duvoisin said.

The Westover Amador County Airport is one of the many airports across the state where CAL FIRE crews come in and take over when there is a major fire.