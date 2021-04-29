Pioneer man arrested after allegedly walking near school with loaded shotgun

PIONEER, Calif. (KTXL) — A 61-year-old man in Pioneer was arrested Thursday after allegedly walking near a school with a shotgun.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call just before 10 a.m. Thursday from the Pioneer Elementary School principal regarding the incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, several children and at least one teacher saw the man. Officers say the man, identified as Michael Daniel Wilson, was last seen in the woods behind the school.

Due to the description provided, officers were able to later locate him at his home. Wilson was arrested after a confrontation with officers, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says they found the shotgun, which was loaded, outside of the home. A search warrant later led to officers finding methamphetamine and other firearms.

Wilson was arrested for allegedly endangering a child and other drug-related charges.