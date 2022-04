PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they found a woman dead inside a home near Roseville Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at a house on Livoti Avenue shortly after midnight. Inside, deputies said they found the body of a 41-year-old woman.

The sheriff’s office said detectives determined the death to be a homicide and that the incident is currently being investigated.

This is a developing story.